India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Shooter Avani Lekhara Wins Historic Gold; Devendra Jhajharia, Yogesh Kathuniya Win Silver
Avani Lekhara
19-year-old Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to win a Paralympics shooting medal after she clinched gold in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1.
Image: Twitter/@Tokyo2020
Bhavina Patel
Bhavina Patel became the first Indian table-tennis player to win a Paralympics medal after she won silver in the women's singles class 4 event.
Image: Paralympics
Nishad Kumar
21-year-old Nishad Kumar won India's second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics when he won silver in the men's high jump T47.
Image: Twitter/@ddsportschannel
Yogesh Kathuniya
24-year-old Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's discus throw F56 event after throwing a distance of 44.38m in his final attempt.
Image: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp
Devendra Jhajharia
Devendra Jhajharia won silver in the men's javelin throw F46 event adding to the gold medals he won in 2004 and 2016.
Image: Twitter/@jswsports
Sundar Singh Gurjar
Sundar Singh Gurjar finished behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 event to win bronze.
Image: Twitter/@MmhonlumoKikon
Vinod Kumar
Vinod Kumar had won bronze in the men's F52 discus throw event. However, his medal was revoked after a classification panel adjudged that Kumar was ineligible to compete in the F52 category.
Image: Twitter/@ddsportschannel
