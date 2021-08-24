Tokyo Paralympics 2020: From Mariyappan Thangavelu To Devendra Jhajharia, Indian Athletes To Watch Out For
Devendra Jhajharia
The legendary Devendra Jhajharia became the first Indian to win a Paralympics gold medal in athletics when he won the men's Javelin F44/46 in Athens 2004. He repeated his feat 12 years later in Rio and is gunning for a third gold in Tokyo.
Image: Paralympics.org
Mariyappan Thangavelu
Thangavelu won gold in the men's High Jump F42 at the 2016 Rio Games becoming the third Indian to win gold at the Paralympics. The 26-year-old is a favourite to defend his title.
Varun Singh Bhati
Bhati finished third behind Thangavelu at Rio 2016 to win bronze in the men's T42 high jump event. An Arjuna Award winner, Bhati is aiming to better his performance at Tokyo with a gold.
Sandeep Chaudhary
Sandeep Chaudhary is the current world record holder in the men's F64 javelin event and won gold at the 2019 Para World Championships.
Sumit Antil
Sumit Antil won silver in the men's javelin throw F64 at the 2019 Para World Championships to complete an Indian 1-2 with Sandeep Chaudhary. Both Antil and Chaudhary are expected to medal in Tokyo.
Image: Twitter/@Media_SAI
Sharad Kumar
High jumper Sharad Kumar finished 6th at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in what was a disappointing outing for the 2014 and 2018 Asian Para Games gold medalist. Five years on, the World No 1 is gunning to win a coveted Paralympic medal in Tokyo
Pramod Bhagat
With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics, India have high hopes to win medals in Tokyo. Leading the charge is World No 1 in men's single's SL3 event Pramod Bhagat who is a multiple-time world champion.
Image: Twitter/@PramodBhagat83
Krishna Nagar
World No 2 in men's singles SS6 event, Krishna Nagar is a medal favourite having won bronze at the 2019 Para-Badminton World Championships along with a silver in the men's doubles event.
Image: Twitter/@Krishnanagar99
Tarun Dhillon
Tarun Dhillon is the World No 2 in the men's singles SL4 event and a two-time world champion. An injury in the 2019 final denied him a third gold but a gold at Tokyo will probably make up for the disappointment.
Palak Kohli And Parul Parmar
Kohli (L) and Parmar (R) are the only women shuttlers in the Indian contingent at Tokyo. Apart from competing in the singles SL4 (Parmar) and singles SU5 (Kohli) events, the duo will also team up in the women's doubles SL3–SU5 event.
Singhraj
Singhraj (L) clinched gold at the 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. The is a top medal contender in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 as well as the mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 events.
Image: Twitter/@ShootingPara
Manish Narwal
19-year-old Narwal ranks fourth in the world in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1. At the 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Narwal broke the world record in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event as India won gold.
Image: Twitter/Media_SAI
Avani Lekhara
Avani Lekhara will be competing in two events at the Tokyo Paralympics -- the Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 event and the Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1. Lekhara won silver in the 10m air rifle event at 2021 Shooting Para Sport World Cup.