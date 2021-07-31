Tokyo Olympics 2020: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Assures India Of Medal
Lovlina Borgohain assured India of a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after she reached the semi-finals of the women's welterweight boxing event.
Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa
Borgohain beat Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin 4-1 in the quarter-finals.
Image: Twitter/@BFI_official
Borgohain becomes the second Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal after boxing legend MC Mary Kom won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
Image: Twitter/@Akhilkumarboxer
Borgohain will face Turkey's reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final.
Image: Twitter/@BFI_official
