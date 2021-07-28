Harappan City Of Dholavira Receives UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag
The ancient Harappan city of Dholavira received the UNESCO world heritage site tag. Dholavira was the southern centre of the Harappan civilization.
Dholavira, which was occupied between 1500-3000 BCE, comprises of a fortified city and a cemetery and is one of the best preserved urban settlements of its era.
Image: ASI
Despite being situated in a water-scarce region, Dholavira thrived thanks to a sophisticated water management system.
Image: ASI
Excavation at the archeological site at Dholavira has revealed bead processing workshops and artifacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory and other materials.
Image: ASI
PM Narendra Modi tweeted his delight at Dholavira being awarded a UNESCO World Heritage site tag calling the site "one of our most important linkages with our past".