India At #TokyoOlympics: Women's Hockey Team Finish Historic Campaign In Fourth
The Indian women's hockey team capped a historic Tokyo Olympics with a fourth-placed finish.
Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
India lost to Great Britain 4-3 in the bronze medal play-off match.
Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
India took a 3-2 lead in the first half with a brace from Gurjit Kaur and a goal from Vandana Katariya.
Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
However, Great Britain leveled the scores in the third quarter before taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth.
Image: Twitter/@GBHockey
India have matched their best performance at the Olympics matching their fourth-placed finish at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
