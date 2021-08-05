Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinch Bronze Medal, End 41-year Wait For Olympic Medal
The Indian men's hockey team won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics to end a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal.
Image: Twitter/@Tokyo2020
India last won a medal in hockey at the 1980 Moscow Olympics when the men's team won gold.
Image: Twitter/@ianuragthakur
Down 1-3 against Germany, India fought back to take a 5-3 lead in the third quarter. The Germans fought back to make it 5-4 but India held on to secure the win.
Image: Twitter/@Tokyo2020
Germany got a penalty corner with 6.8 seconds left in the match. PR Sreejesh pulled off an incredible save to get India the win.
Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia
The Indian men's team are the most successful team in Olympic history with 12 medals — eight golds, one silver and three bronzes.
Image: Twitter/@VVSLaxman281
ALSO READ
India At #TokyoOlympics: Meet The Women's Hockey Team Who Created History