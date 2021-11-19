Australia Rocked Ahead Of Ashes: Tim Paine Resigns As Test Captain Following Sexting Scandal
Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia Test captain a month before the Ashes after being embroiled in a sexting scandal.
Paine resigned after an investigation conducted four years ago by Cricket Australia resurfaced where it was found that he sent explicit messages to a female co-worker.
Paine said in a press conference, "Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time and still do today. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support."
Paine will still be a part of Australia's Ashes squad. Vice-captain Pat Cummins is expected to lead the home side next month.