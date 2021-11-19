AB De Villiers: Mr 360° Retires As One Of The Greatest Ambassadors Of White-Ball Cricket
AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after dominating it for 17 years with his 360 degree batting.
In a statement, de Villiers said that at the age of 37, the flame of playing cricket "no longer burns so brightly" which is a reality he has come to accept.
De Villiers, who had retired from internation cricket in 2018, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore since the IPL's inception.
In 184 matches, ABD scored 5,162 runs for RCB. Only Virat Kohli scored more runs for the team.
Saying he would be an RCBian for life, De Villiers said that he has become a half-Indian thanks for the love he received during his time at the Bengaluru team.
ALSO READ
Jalebis,Dance and Hugs: Farmers Celebrate After PM's U-Turn on Farm Laws