Thomas Cup: India Creates History, Defeats Denmark 3-2 To Reach First Final
The India men's badminton team scripted history after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the semi-finals. With this, India qualified for the Thomas Cup Final for the first time.
Viktor Axelsen defeated Lakshya Sen in the singles match, taking a 1-0 lead for Denmark. Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty won their doubles match to equalise for India.
Kidambi Srikanth took a crucial lead for India to make it 2-1 after winning his singles match. But Anders Skaarup and Frederik Søgaard equalised for Denmark after winning their doubles match.
Despite suffering from an ankle injury, HS Prannoy came out on top against Rasmus Gemke in the tiebreaker to cement India's spot in the final.
On May 15, India will face 14-time champions Indonesia in their first Thomas Cup final.
