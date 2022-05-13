Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Sri Lankan PM, Says 'Want Close Relationship With India'
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the 26th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. A four-time former PM, Wickremesinghe will be tasked with tackling the economic crisis which has crippled the island nation.
Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the PM by President Gotbaya Rajapaksa after the main opposition parties put in Rajapaksa's resignation as a requirement for them to form government.
However, Wickremesinghe faces a challenge proving his majority in the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament. Wickremesinghe is the United National Party's sole MP in the parliament.
While the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party and the third-largest party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna have said they will support Wickremesinghe, some parties have opposed his appointment.
Following his oath-taking ceremony, Wickremesinghe thanked India and PM Narendra Modi for offering Sri Lanka with economic assistance.