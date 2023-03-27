Twitter Source Code Leaked On Github, Musk-owned Company Seeks Info On Accused
Parts of Twitter Inc's source code have been leaked online, reports said. The Elon Musk-owned social media platform has sought information about the person who leaked the code.
Reuters reported that the code used to run Twitter was posted on Github by a user named 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast'.
The code was removed from the platform after Twitter’s request, AP reported citing the legal document filed in US District Court of the Northern District of California.
The New York Times reported that the code “apparently” had been online for several months.
The code leak row is the latest at Twitter since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022 in a USD 44 million. Twitter has been riddled with mass lay-offs, outages and other controversies since then.
