Meet The 4 Champions Who Clinched 4 Gold Medals In The Women's World Boxing Championship
Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain scripted history by winning in their respective categories at World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist and two-time world youth champion Nitu Ghanghas, became the sixth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion in the 48kg category on Saturday.
Hailing from Bhiwani, Nitu defeated Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia by 5-0 in the minimumweight category.
Saweety Boora clinched the second gold medal for India in the 81kg category final, after defeating Wang Lina of China by 4-3.
Saweety became the seventh Indian boxer to be crowned world champion in the light heavyweight category.
On Sunday, Nikhat Zareen added another gold to India's tally by winning her second world championship title in the 50 kg category.
The Arjuna awardee boxer registered a 5-0 win over Thi Tam Nguyen of Vietnam.
In the 75kg category, Lovlina Borgohain sealed the gold medal for India by winning her maiden World Championship title.
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker via a split decision in the third round through Bout Review System.
