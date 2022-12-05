NASA Engineers Install Solar Array On International Space Station During 7-Hour Space Walk
Two NASA engineers of Expedition 68 Flight, Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio, completed their 7-hour-long spacewalk at 2:21 pm EST on December 3.
Cassada and Rubio finished installing an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) and disconnecting a cable to ensure the 1B channel can be reactivated, according to a statement released by NASA.
"It was the 256th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, upgrades and maintenance, and was the second spacewalk for both astronauts," NASA said.
The two engineers are currently on their six-month-long mission to work aboard the microgravity laboratory.
Another spacewalk is scheduled for December 19 to install a solar array. NASA plans to install six solar arrays to increase the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts.