Netherlands-Argentina Setup Quarter Finals Clash After Round Of 16 Victory Against US & Australia
Lionel Messi scores in his 1000th match as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in their Round of 16 match, setting up a quarter-final match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands, who beat the US 3-1.
Netherlands vs USA
In the first match, the Dutch defeated their American counterparts 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Memphis Depay provided the early breakthrough for Holland in the 10th minute. Daley Blind made it 2-0 for the Netherlands before the end of the first half.
In the second half, Haji Wright scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-1 for the US. But Denzel Dumfries' goal in the 81st minute sealed Holland's quarter-finals ticket to the quarter-finals.
Argentina vs Australia
Later, Lionel Messi played his 1000th match as Argentina met Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium where the Albiceleste won the match 2-1.
Despite the continuous defensive pressure from the Socceroos, Messi scored in the 36th minute to help Argentina end the first half with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Aussie goalkeeper Mat Ryan's fumbled, providing Julián Álvarez with the opportunity to double Argentina's lead. He made it 2-0 for the Albiceleste in the 57th minute.
Australia's Craig Goodwin's shot on target got deflected by Argentina's Enzo Fernández and ended up as an own goal in the 77th minute, making it 2-1 for the Socceroos.
Despite Australia's chances of scoring an equaliser to push the game towards extra time, Argentina held on to their 2-1 lead and defeated Australia to qualify for the quarter-finals. They will face the Netherlands on Friday at Lusail Stadium.