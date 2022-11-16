NASA's Artemis I Finally Takes Off For The Moon

Artemis I, the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems, took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday after several delays.
"We are going. For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration," NASA said in a tweet as the rocket took off on Wednesday.
NASA described Artemis I as an uncrewed flight test "that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate our commitment and capability to return humans to the Moon and extend beyond" in a press statement".
During the mission, NASA's Space Launch System will send the Orion spacecraft for a 40,000-mile journey beyond the far side of the moon and cameras will capture and collect data.
The Artemis I mission will last for 25 days, 11 hours, 36 minutes and is expected to make a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego on December 11.