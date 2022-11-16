Jimmy Fallon Isn't Dead, But The Internet Killed Him
Jimmy Fallon was the latest victim of fake news on the internet after #RIPJimmyFallon started trending on Twitter.
While the news of his death was later found untrue, some people jokingly shared pictures of other entertainment figures while tweeting with the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon.
The Tonight Show host took to Twitter and said, "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon". Musk is yet to respond to Fallon.
