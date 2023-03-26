ISRO's Heaviest Payload Rocket Mission LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 Lifts Off
ISRO on Sunday successfully launched its heaviest payload rocket, LVM3 carrying 36 OneWeb satellites onboard from Sriharikota.
The vehicle took off with a total payload of 5,805 kg from the launch pad at Sriharikota. "It gained the required altitude of 450 km in about 9 minutes of flight, achieved satellite injection conditions in the 18th minute, and began injecting the satellites in the 20th minute," ISRO said.
"The orbital parameters were all achieved. The 36 satellites were deployed in a sequential manner — nine steps with four satellites each," S Mohan Kumar, mission director, LVM3-M3, said.
"In its 6th consecutive successful flight, LVM3 carried 5805 kg of payload to Low Earth Orbit," ISRO said.
