Satellites Pose ‘An Unprecedented Global Threat', Warn Scientists

The scientists said that some of the issues can be mitigated, but not entirely resolved, by reducing the brightness of satellite lights and orienting telescopes where there are no satellites.
In addition to contributing to light pollution, the satellites also add to the problem of space debris as more and more junk accumulates after a satellite completes its mission.
According to scientists, even if the issue of light pollution is addressed, many other problems like - orbital traffic concerns, atmospheric pollution from debris, and rocket exhaust gases would remain unresolved.