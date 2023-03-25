Satellites Pose ‘An Unprecedented Global Threat', Warn Scientists
Scientists have warned that artificial light and satellite constellations pose an unprecedented global threat to nature and cultural heritage as they block the view of the night sky.
Astronomers have warned that the increasing number of satellites is threatening the profession of astronomy as the view of the cosmos is blocked.
Due to light pollution and satellite constellation tracks, unrestricted access to dark night skies is rapidly shrinking. Light pollution refers to the excessive use of artificial light which affects our ability to observe stars and other celestial objects.
The scientists said that some of the issues can be mitigated, but not entirely resolved, by reducing the brightness of satellite lights and orienting telescopes where there are no satellites.
In addition to contributing to light pollution, the satellites also add to the problem of space debris as more and more junk accumulates after a satellite completes its mission.
According to scientists, even if the issue of light pollution is addressed, many other problems like - orbital traffic concerns, atmospheric pollution from debris, and rocket exhaust gases would remain unresolved.
