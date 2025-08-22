India Becomes Top Global Target For Cyberattacks, Surpassing Brazil, Spain: Report
India has surpassed Brazil and Spain as the most targeted country by Cyber attackers, according to Acronis, a Swiss cybersecurity firm.
The Acronis report for the first half of 2025 reveals that India has recorded the highest Malware detection in Windows devices, with 12.4% in May rising to 13.2% in June.
Malware, short for malicious software, is a program or a code created to gain unauthorised access to a system or network and interfere with their operating system.
The report highlighted a raise in cyberattacks on official or business emails, increasing from 20% in early 2024 to 25.6% in the first half of 2025.
According to the report, Generative AI has lowered the barriers for attackers, making the fake invoice or even a deepfake-led scam faster, cheaper and harder to detect.
The report warned that India, now a top cyberthreat hotspot, must build resilience and rapid recovery, with manufacturing, IT, and telecom most at risk.
