Starlink To Use Aadhaar For KYC As India Rollout Nears
SpaceX’s satellite internet arm Starlink will use Aadhaar-based verification to register Indian users, the UIDAI announced on Wednesday.
The step aligns the service with mandatory Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules.
Starlink already holds key approvals from the Department of Telecommunications, including a GMPCS licence and orbital slot clearances.
The UIDAI said Aadhaar e-KYC will simplify sign-ups, ensure regulatory compliance, and enable faster access to high-speed satellite internet for homes, businesses, and institutions.
The network is yet to be rolled out in India and will initially support around 20 lakh subscribers.
Starlink Is Launching In India And So Are Fears Of Scams
Click here