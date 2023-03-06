AirBnB Lays Off 30% Recruiting Staff; Zoom President Fired
Zoom and AirBnB are the latest to fire employees amid ongoing mass lay-offs in the tech industry.
Greg Tomb, president of the video conferencing platform Zoom, has been fired. This comes just weeks after around 1,300 employees were laid off from the company.
Tomb, a former Google executive, had joined Zoom in June 2022.
Bloomberg reported that AirBnB Inc. laid off 30% of its recruiting staff in the beginning of March this year, accounting for 30% of its recruiting staff.
Tech industry has been rattled by mass layoffs since last year amid a slow down post pandemic.In January, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy cited "uncertain economy" and "rapid hirings" over the past few years as the company announced to lay off around 18,000 workers.
Other major companies to announce mass layoffs include Twitter, Meta, Microsoft and Google. A Reuters report said that over 1,50,000 workers in the tech sector lost jobs in 2022.
