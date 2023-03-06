Equipped With Indigenous ‘Seeker and Booster’, What Is BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile?
Indian Navy tested the BrahMos supersonic missile with “a successful precision strike”, in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. This version of the missile was launched from a ship.
These missiles are built by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of India and Russia. They have a speed closer to 3 Mach.
They can be launched from a range of platforms like submarines, ships, aircraft and land.
They operate on the principle of ‘fire and forget’, wherein the missile is guided towards a precise distance over the top of the target, by target sensing tracks, intentionally avoiding impact.
Long flight range with a variety of trajectories, shorter flight times and pin point accuracy are some of its special features.
