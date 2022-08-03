CWG Gold Medals In Lawn Bowls And Men's Table Tennis, Silver In 96kg Weighlifting For India
Medal tally continues to rise for team India after triumphs in women's lawn bowls and men's table tennis.
The Indian women's team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh defeated South Africa 17-10 in the finals of lawn bowls.
The quartet scripted history as they won India’s first-ever CWG gold medal in lawn bowls.
In men's table tennis, defending champions India beat Singapore 3-1 to win the elusive CWG gold medal.
Vikas Thakur added another medal in weightlifting for India, winning the silver medal in the 96kg category after lifting a total weight of 346kg.
In the 'Snatch' category, Vikas lifted 155kg. He finished the 'Clean and Jerk' round by lifting 191kg.
With their respective victories, India has now won 5 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.
