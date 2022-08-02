CWG 2022: Shushila Devi, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Win Medals for India on Day 4 Of Games
India secured 3 more medals on day four of the Commonwealth Games. Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in the 48kg category to ensure India's third silver medal.
Judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav won the bronze medal in the men's 60kg Judo category after defeating Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus.
In the women's 71kg weightlifting category, Harjinder Kaur added another bronze medal to India's tally after lifting a total of 212kg.
In the 'Snatch' category, Kaur lifted 93 kg. She went on to lift 119kg in the 'Clean and Jerk' category to confirm a bronze medal finish on the podium.
With their respective victories on day 4, India has now won a total of 9 medals, consisting of 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games.
