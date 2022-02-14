Tatas Announce Ilker Ayci As New CEO And MD Of Air India
Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci was announced as the new CEO and MD of Air India by Tata Sons, after a board meeting on February 14.
The Turkish businessman is also a member of the Turkish Football Federation, Turkish Airlines Sports Club and TFF Sportif Anonim Sirketi.
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons hailed Ayci's appointment as a "new era of Air India" under the leadership of Ayci.
He is also a part of The Canadian Turkish Business Council and the US-Turkey Business Council. Ilker Ayci is expected to start his new responsibilities by April 1, 2022.
