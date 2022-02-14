IPL Auction 2022: Abhishek Sharma, Prashant Solanki And Other Most-Expensive Uncapped Indian Players
All-rounder Abhishek Sharma has only played 22 matches in his three seasons in the IPL scoring 241 runs and taking seven wickets. However, he was one of the most-expensive uncapped players costing SRH Rs 6.5 crore.
22-year-old leg spinner Prashant Solanki has only played one T20 match in his career but was bought by CSK for a whopping Rs 1.2 crore.
Abhinav Sadarangani was another player who sparked a bidding war in the auctions despite making his T20 debut for Karnataka in 2021. The 27-year old finisher was bought by Gujarat Titans Rs 2.6 crore.
24-year-old Vaibhav Arora was bought by KKR last season but did not play a match. However, at the 2022 auctions, the Himachal Pradesh bowler was bought by PBKS for Rs 2 crore against a base price of Rs 2 crore.
A promising wicketkeeper-batter, 22-year-old Anuj Rawat won the U-19 Asia Cup in 2018. Having set a base price of Rs 20 lakhs, Rawat ended up being bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore.
An U-19 World Cup runner-up in 2020, Tilak Varma was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore.
R Sai Kishore was key in Tamil Nadu's Syed Mushtaq Ali triumph bagging 10 wickets including three in the final. The Tamil Nadu spinner was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore.
24-year-old pacer Yash Dayal impressed many with his performance in the Vijay Hazare trophy where he bagged 14 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of less than 4. Dayal was bought by Gujarat Titans Rs 3.2 crore.
U-19 World Cup winner, who became the youngest player to score an IPL 50, was bought back by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore.
All-rounder Rahul Tewatia etched his name in IPL history after his match-winning 53 off 31 for Rajasthan Royals in 2020. The Gujarat Titans bought the 28-year-old for a mouthwatering Rs 9 crore.