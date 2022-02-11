Tata Sons Extends Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran's Term By Five Years
Natarajan Chandrasekaran has been reappointed as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for another five years.
The Tata Sons board took the decision in a special meeting where Ratan N Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the conglomerate.
58-year-old Chandrasekaran rose through the ranks at Tata Consultancy Services where he led the IT company to become the Tata group's moneymaker.
After joining the Tata Sons board in 2016, Chandrasekaran took over as Executive Chairman following the acrimonious exit of Cyrus Mistry.
Over his five-yeart term, Chandrasekaran led Tata Sons to a legal victory in their case against Mistry and also won the bid for Air India.