In Pictures: Protests Held In Delhi, Kolkata Over Karnataka Hijab Row
Protests were held in Kolkata and Delhi over the Hijab ban imposed in Karnataka colleges.
The issue started on December 28, 2021 when eight Muslim students wearing hijab were denied entry into the government-run PU College for Girls in Udupi.
The situation escalated within days and other colleges joined the protest against students being barred from campus for wearing hijab. They were countered by Hindu students donning saffron shawls.
The matter went to Karnataka High Court. Hearing the pleas on hijab row, the court on Thursday indicated it would pass an order restraining all students from adopting a dress code that professed their religion.
In one of the hearings, Karnataka state told the high court that while it was not interfering with religious beliefs, educational institutions are not places where one can profess their religion.
The Supreme Court on Friday assured the Muslim students that their constitutional rights would be protected. However, it refused to intervene in the hijab row saying that the high court was already dealing with the issue.