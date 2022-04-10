TATA IPL 2022 Match 17: Abhishek Sharma Fires SRH To Claim Season's First Victory Against CSK
Abhishek Sharma's stellar performance against Chennai Super Kings helped Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the run-chase. winning their first match of the season by 8 wickets.
Kane Williamson won the toss for Hyderabad and elected to bowl first. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the innings for Chennai.
SRH bowlers were quick to make an impact. CSK lost both of its openers, standing at 36/2. Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu started building a vital partnership.
The duo built a partnership of 62-runs before Rayudu was dismissed by Washington Sundar. Ali fell short of his half-century as Aiden Markram dismissed him at 48. CSK were 108/4.
CSK finished the 20 overs at 154/7. SRH was required to chase 155 for victory. Captain Williamson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings.
The opening duo provided a solid start to Hyderabad, completing a 50-runs partnership. Mukesh Choudhary ended the vital partnership, dismissing Kane. SRH were 89/1.
Sharma went on to complete his half-century. His 56-runs partnership with Rahul Tripathi fired SRH to complete the run chase and win the match by 8 wickets.
It has been a tough time for the defending champions as they have lost all four matches they played this season. CSK is yet to claim its first victory of IPL 2022.
Abhishek Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for helping SRH complete the run chase with his 75-runs knock off 50 balls.
