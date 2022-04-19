TATA IPL: SRH's Tearaway Pacer Umran Malik Knocking On Indian Team Door With Scintillating Performances
Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Umran Malik has caught everyone's eyes with his raw pace and his ability to take wickets which has led many to believe an India call-up is not far away for the Srinagar-born bowler.
Many questions were asked when SRH opted to retain Malik over other established players ahead of the auction. However, Malik has repaid SRH's faith with his showing in the season.
Malik's pace and wicket-taking ability has won him plaudits from former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian Bishop.
"If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he's going to be pretty much an unplayable bowler. He's going to play for India," Gavaskar said.
"He's bowling with hostility which means even the best of batters will be uncomfortable facing him. He scares you the same way Lockie Ferguson and Jofra Archer do, and Dale Steyn loves him," Bishop said.
Malik is the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH this season having taken nine wickets in six matches so far.