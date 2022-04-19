Cristiano Ronaldo And Wife Georgina Rodríguez Announce Death Of Baby Son During Childbirth
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez announced the death of their baby son at childbirth.
Taking to social media, Ronaldo said, "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
Rodríguez and Ronaldo had announced in October 2021 that they were pregnant with twins. While the baby boy died in childbirth, the baby girl survived after childbirth.
Ronaldo is a father to five children sharing two with Rodríguez.
