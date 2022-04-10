TATA IPL 2022 Match 18: Anuj Rawat Stops MI From Winning First Match This Season As RCB Win By 7 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore continue their hot form this season, beating Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets to stop them from claiming first victory of IPL 2022.
Faf du Plessis won the toss for RCB and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a good start to MI, completing 50-runs before Harshal Patel dismissed Sharma.
Wanindu Hasaranga trapped Dewald Brewis for an LBW. Mumbai quickly lost the wickets of Kishan, Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard as it stood at 62/5.
Suryakumar Yadav guarded his wicket until the very end for an unbeatable knock of 68-runs to help Mumbai Indians finish their 20 overs at 151/6.
du Plessis and Anuj Rawat began the run-chase for RCB. Their 50-runs stand came to an end after Faf got dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat.
Rawat built a solid 80-runs stand with Virat Kohli to help RCB with the run chase. He completed his maiden IPL half-century before getting run out by Ramandeep Singh at 66.
Kohli fell short of his half-century as Dewald Brewis trapped him for an LBW. Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell completed the run chase in style, helping RCB to win by 7 wickets.
Anuj Rawat was announced as the Player of the Match for his 66-runs knock. Problems continue to persist for Mumbai Indians as they are yet to win a single match in IPL 2022.
