TATA IPL 2022 Eliminator: RCB Head For Qualifier 2 After 14-Run Victory Against LSG
RCB keep their title hopes alive, following a 14-run victory against LSG to win the Eliminator and setting up their clash with RR for Qualifier 2 where the winner will head to the IPL Finals.
KL Rahul won the toss for LSG and decided to bowl first. The in-form Mohsin Khan made an early breakthrough for LSG, dismissing the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck.
Virat Kohli joined Rajat Patidar on the crease and built a vital 50-run stand. Kohli was later dismissed at 25 by Avesh Khan. But Patidar went on to complete his half-century.
RCB continued losing wickets. But Rajat Patidar went on to create history as the first uncapped player to score a century in the IPL Playoffs, playing a crucial inning for RCB.
Patidar remained unbeaten at 112, helping RCB to finish the 20 overs at 207/4. Mohammed Siraj was quick to dismiss LSG opener, Quinton de Kock.
Manan Vohra was later dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. KL Rahul started building a vital partnership with Deepak Hooda, where the duo soon completed their 50-run stand.
They built a vital 96-run stand before Hooda's inning came to an end at 45. But captain Rahul went on to complete another half-century of the season.
LSG later lost the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Rahul, where the Lucknow skipper was dismissed at 79 by Josh Hazlewood.
The RCB bowlers successfully restricted LSG to 193/6 after 20 overs to record a 14-run victory in the Eliminator. They will now face RR in Qualifier 2 on May 27.
