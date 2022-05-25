Gunman Shoots Dead 21 People Including 19 Children In Texas School
21 people including 19 children and two adults were killed after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos who allegedly shot his grandmother before going on his rampage.
A majority of students at Robb Elementary are Latino and are between the ages of six to ten. The school was set to break for summer vacations in two days.
Many parents waited outside a civic centre late into the night to learn the fate of their children with some having to provide DNA samples to help authorities identify children.
The shooting as renewed calls for stricter gun laws in a country which saw a record 45,222 die due to gunshot wounds in 2020.
