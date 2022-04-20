TATA IPL 2022: Captain Faf Stars As RCB Beat LSG By 18 Runs And Notch Their Fifth Victory Of The Season
Faf du Plessis led from the front with a 96-run knock as Royal Challengers Bangalore notched their fifth win of the season by beating Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.
KL Rahul won the toss for Lucknow and decided to bowl first. Dushmantha Chameera provided an early jolt to Bangalore, dismissing Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli consecutively in the first over.
But Faf du Plessis anchored the RCB innings to complete his half-century. After losing a couple of wickets Shahbaz Ahmed joined Faf in the middle.
Faf's innings came to an agonising end at 96 runs after Jason Holder got the breakthrough in the last over. RCB finished the 20 overs at 181/6.
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul started the run-chase for Lucknow. But the RCB bowlers had other ideas, picking wickets in quick succession.
Krunal Pandya provided a ray of hope to LSG but his innings came to an end at 42 by Glenn Maxwell. His compatriot Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball.
Hazlewood recorded a remarkable bowling figure of 4/25, as RCB restricted LSG from completing the run-chase, winning by 18 runs. Faf du Plessis was the Player of the Match.
ALSO READ
Four Leopard Cubs Reunited With Their Mother Twice Within A Few Days In Maharashtra