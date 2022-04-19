Four Leopard Cubs Reunited With Their Mother Twice Within A Few Days In Maharashtra
Days after being rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department, four leopard cubs were rescued and reunited with their mother.
After being discovered in a sugarcane field in Junnar, the leopard cubs were identified as the same ones which were rescued days ago through the microchips implanted in them.
According to Wildlife SOS, leopard mothers often leave their cubs in protected areas before they go hunting which also likely happened in this case.
The Indian leopard is a vulnerable species with its population in India estimated to be around 12,800 between 2014 and 2018.
