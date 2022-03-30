TATA IPL 2022 Match 5: Rajasthan Royals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 61 Runs
Rajasthan Royals made a solid start to their 2022 campaign with a comprehensive 61 runs victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kane Williamson won the toss for SRH, opting to bowl first. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the innings for Rajasthan. The duo completed their 50-runs partnership.
Romario Shepherd made the first breakthrough for Hyderabad with the wicket of Jaiswal. For Rajasthan, skipper Sanju Samson took charge with a half-century.
Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmeyer joined Samson, helping Rajasthan to set a mammoth target of 211 runs for Hyderabad. Skipper Williamson and Abhishek Sharma opened the score for SRH.
Prasidh Krishna was quick to get Williamson. He went on to dismiss Rahul Tripathi. Trent Boult joined the party to put SRH at an alarming position of 9/3.
Wickets started falling for SRH in quick succession. Aiden Markram provided a ray of hope for Hyderabad with his unbeaten knock of 57 runs.
But Yuzvendra Chahal had other ideas for SRH, dismissing three more players to help Rajasthan secure an easy 61-runs victory against Hyderabad.
Sanju Samson was announced as the Player of the Match for his commendable knock of 55 runs off 27 balls.
