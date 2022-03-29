TATA IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Win By 5 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants In IPL Debut
Gujarat Titans started their IPL journey with a victory by 5 wickets against the Lucknow Super Giants. It was the maiden IPL match for both teams.
Hardik Pandya won the toss for Gujarat Titans and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for Lucknow.
Mohammed Shami took no time to dismiss Rahul in the very first ball of the match, sending back the Lucknow skipper for a golden duck. He went on to bowl out Quinton in quick succession.
Varun Aaron and Rashid Khan joined Shami as Lucknow started losing wickets rapidly. They seemed to struggle, standing at 29/4.
Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni took charge with the bat. Both the batsmen completed their respective half-centuries, aiding Lucknow to build a solid target.
Krunal Pandya and Dusmantha Chameera ended the innings for Lucknow at 158. Gujarat required 159 runs to win.
Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill opened Gujarat's scoresheet. But Chameera took no time to make the early breakthrough, dismissing Gill for a duck.
Vijay Shankar soon joined Gill back in the pavilion. Skipper Hardik and Wade took charge with a 50-runs partnership before getting dismissed. Gujarat stood at 78/4.
David Miller and Rahul Tewatia continued the run chase for Titans, hitting boundaries to add pressure on Lucknow.
Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar completed the run chase to help Gujarat Titans secure victory by 5 wickets against Lucknow Super Giants.
Mohammed Shami was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional spell of 3/25 with the new ball.
