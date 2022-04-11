TATA IPL 2022 Match 20: RR Back On Top Of The Table After Recording Narrow Win Over LSG
Rajasthan Royals held their nerves to secure a narrow three-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants to climb back to the top of the IPL points table.
KL Rahul won the toss for Lucknow and decided to bowl first. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal started the innings but Buttler was soon bowled out by Avesh Khan.
Lucknow bowlers took wickets in quick succession to leave Rajasthan at 67/4, losing captain Sanju Samson, Padikkal and Rassie van der Dussen.
Shimron Hetmeyer built a vital 68-runs partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin. The former completed his half-century to aid Rajasthan finish the 20 overs at 165/6.
In the very first ball of the innings, Trent Boult dismissed Rahul for a golden duck. He soon dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham for a golden duck in the same over as LSG stood at 1/2.
Prasidh Krishna quickly bagged the third wicket for RR, dismissing Jason Holder to leave LSG in a precarious position of 14/3.
Yuzvendra Chahal dominated with the bowl as he got the wickets of four Lucknow batters. In the final over, LSG required 15 runs.
Despite being hit for consecutive boundaries, Kuldeep Sen came on top to restrict Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan and securing a three-run win for Rajasthan.
It was a special day for Yuzvendra Chahal as he took his IPL wicket tally to 150 wickets. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning 4/41.
