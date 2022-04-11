TATA IPL Match 19: Kuldeep Yadav Helps DC Record Massive 44-Run Win Over KKR
Delhi Capitals recorded their second win of the season after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for KKR and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner got off to a quick start completing their respective half-centuries.
Varun Chakravarthy bowled out Shaw to break his vital 93-runs partnership with Warner. The Australian started building another partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant.
The skipper was sent back to the pavilion by Andre Russell. Sunil Narine soon bagged the wickets of Lalit Yadav and compatriot Rovman Powell.
Warner guarded his wicket but Umesh Yadav continued his pursuit for Purple Cap, ending the Australian's innings at 61.
Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten to help DC set a mammoth target of 216 for KKR. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer opened the scoresheet for Kolkata.
DC bowlers were quick to make the impact, dismissing the openers. KKR stood at 38/2 when captain Shreyas and Nitish Rana took charge.
The duo built a vital 69-runs partnership to help KKR with the run-chase. Rana was soon dismissed by Lalit Yadav. Meanwhile, the KKR skipper went on to complete his half-century.
Kuldeep Yadav came back to haunt his previous team, starting with the wicket of Iyer. His bowling figure of 4/35 helped DC bowl out KKR at 171 runs to win the match by 44 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his impact with the bowl. This was a crucial victory for the Delhi Capitals.
