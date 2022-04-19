TATA IPL 2022: Chahal's Hattrick Helps RR Beat KKR By Seven Runs In High-Scoring Thriller
Yuzvendra Chahal stood out with a game-changing hat-trick for Rajasthan Royals to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a high-scoring match.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for KKR and decided to bowl first. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal provided a positive start for RR with a 97-run stand. Padikkal later got bowled out by Sunil Narine.
Buttler guarded his wicket to complete another half-century displaying fine batting. He went on to complete a 50-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson. Rusell broke the deadlock, dismissing Samson.
Buttler completed a sensational century, his second one this season. His innings were brought to an end at 103 by Pat Cummins.
Shimron Hetmyer stood unbeaten and help Rajasthan score a mammoth 217/5 after 20 overs. Aaron Finch and Sunil Narine started the big run chase for Kolkata before Hetmyer run out Narine. KKR were 0/1
Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer started rebuilding the innings for KKR with a 107-run stand. Finch completed his half-century before getting dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.
KKR soon lost the wickets of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer. Captain Shreyas guarded his wicket to complete another crucial half-century while being under pressure.
Chahal took charge with a game-changing hat-trick, dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in quick succession. Iyer was dismissed for 85.
His hat-trick helped Rajasthan bowl out KKR for 210 and win the match by 7 runs. This spell of bowling also earned him the Player of the Match award.