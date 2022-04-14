TATA IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Guides Punjab Kings To 12-Runs Victory Against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians were handed over another defeat, this time by Mayank Agarwal and Punjab Kings by 12-runs. It was their fifth defeat this season.
Rohit Sharma won the toss for Punjab and elected to bowl first. Skipper Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a good start, providing a 97-runs stand.
Both Agarwal and Dhawan completed their respective half-centuries. Murugan Ashwin made the first breakthrough, dismissing the Punjab captain at 52 and ending a vital partnership.
Dhawan continued building a solid total for Punjab while Mumbai bowlers were picking wickets. Basil Thampi finally brought Dhawan's innings to an end at 70. Punjab were 151/4.
Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained unbeaten at the crease to help Punjab end the 20 overs at 198/5. Mumbai required 199 to ensure victory.
Kagiso Rabada and Vaibhav Arora were quick to pressurise Mumbai after dismissing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Indians stood at 32/2.
Dewald Brewis continued the run-chase for Mumbai. He fell one run short of his half-century after Odean Smith dismissed the Proteas youngster at 49.
Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav were in good shape before Verma got run out by Mayank Agarwal. Kieron Pollard also had the same fate as he got run out by compatriot Odean Smith.
Rabada ended Suryakumar's innings of 43 runs. Punjab Kings bowlers continued their dominance till the end to ensure a 12-runs victory against Mumbai Indians.
For hitting 52 runs off 32 balls and leading the team from the front, Mayank Agarwal was announced as the Player of the Match.
