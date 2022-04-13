SS Rajamouli's "RRR" Rakes In Rs 1000 Crore At Box Office, Becomes Third Indian Film After Dangal, Baahubali: 2
SS Rajamouli's "RRR" starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has become the third Indian film to earn more than Rs 1000 crores.
RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Shot in Telugu, RRR has also been released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
The 2017 Amir Khan-starrer Dangal holds the record for being the highest-grossing Indian film earning Rs 2024 crore. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion earned Rs 1810 crore.
