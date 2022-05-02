TATA IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan's 4/12 Comes In Clutch For LSG To Beat DC By 6 Runs
Mohsin Khan shone for LSG as his 4/16 helped LSG beat DC by 6 runs.
KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. He opened the innings alongside Quinton de Kock for LSG, providing a good start.
Shardul Thakur struck in the powerplay, dismissing Quinton. Rahul built a solid 50-run partnership with Deepak Hooda. He later completed his half-century.
Hooda joined Rahul and completed his half-century before Shardul struck again. He ended Hooda's innings at 52. Later, Rahul's inning was brought to an end at 77 by Shardul.
Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten to help LSG finish the 20 overs at 195/3. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw started the run-chase for DC.
Dushmantha Chameera provided an early jolt to DC, dismissing Shaw. Mohsin Khan soon joined Warner, as Delhi struggled at 13/2.
Mitchell Marsh built a vital 50-run partnership with Rishabh Pant to stabilise Delhi's innings. But both the batsmen fell short of their half-centuries after getting dismissed at 37 and 44.
Rovman Powell and Axar Patel took charge with some boundaries, providing a ray of hope to DC before Mohsin ended Powell's inning at 35.
Patel remained unbeaten at 42 but the LSG bowlers prevailed, defeating DC by 6 runs. Mohsin Khan was the Player of the Match for his sensational bowling figure of 4/16.
