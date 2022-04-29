TATA IPL 2022: DC Ride On Kuldeep Yadav's Four-Wicket Haul To Beat KKR By 4 Wickets
Kuldeep Yadav returned to haunt his former team Kolkata Knight Riders yet again this season, helping Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets.
Rishabh Pant won the toss for DC and opted to bowl first. Chetan Sakariya was quick to provide an early jolt to KKR, bowling out Aaron Finch. Venkatesh Iyer was soon dismissed by Axar Patel.
Wickets fell in quick succession for KKR as they lost Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine for a golden duck. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana began rebuilding the innings for KKR from 35/4.
Iyer went on with a well-fought 42 before getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Rana guarded his wicket to complete a vital half-century.
Andre Russell was also dismissed for a duck. Rinku Singh helped KKR with some boundaries, ending the 20 overs at 146/9. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner started the run-chase for DC.
Umesh Yadav displayed his fine form with the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Shaw for a golden duck. Mitchell Marsh soon followed Shaw, thanks to Harshit Pradeep Rana.
Warner built a stabilising 50-run stand with Lalit Yadav before getting dismissed for 42 by Umesh. Lalit soon joined him after Narine trapped him plumb LBW.
Rishabh Pant was also sent back to the pavilion by Umesh Yadav. Rovman Powell took charge with Axar Patel to help DC with the run-chase.
Their knock ofs 33 and 24 respectively helped DC complete the run-chase to beat KKR by 4 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match for his spell of 4/14.