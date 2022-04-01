TATA IPL 2022 Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets
Lucknow Super Giants complete a mammoth run chase to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings. With this, Lucknow records its first victory of the season, winning by six wickets.
KL Rahul won the toss for Lucknow, opting to bowl first. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the innings for Chennai.
Gaikwad was soon run-out by Ravi Bishnoi. Uthappa started building a strong partnership with Moeen Ali and went on to complete his half-century.
Uthappa soon returned to the pavilion. Moeen Ali joined him soon as Chennai stood at 106/3. Shivam Dube steps up for CSK, building a vital partnership with Ambati Rayudu.
Rayudu got clean bowled by Bishnoi while Dube fell one run short of a half-century. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja continued building a good score for CSK.
MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo ended the innings for CSK, setting a huge target of 211 for LSG. Skipper Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the scoresheet for Lucknow.
The openers started on an optimistic note with a 99-runs partnership. Dwaine Pretorius got the first wicket of the innings, dismissing the Lucknow skipper.
Manish Pandey soon joined Rahul at the pavilion. Quinton continued his in-form batting to complete his half-century. He got dismissed at 61 by compatriot Pretorius.
Evin Lewis' unbeatable knock of 55 runs off 23 balls fired Lucknow to complete the huge run-chase of 211 runs, beating CSK by six wickets. He was awarded the Player of the Match.
This was a second consecutive defeat for the Chennai Super Kings. Under new captain Jadeja, the defending champions are yet to win a match this season.
