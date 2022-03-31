TATA IPL 2022 Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 3 Wickets
RCB edged past KKR in a nail-biting fixture, that was decided until the last over. With this, Bangalore recorded their first victory of the season, winning by three wickets.
Faf du Plessis won the toss for RCB, opting to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer opened the scoresheet for KKR.
Kolkata lost wickets in quick succession. Wanindu Hasaranga's 4/20 helped RCB end KKR's innings at 128. Bangalore required 129 runs for victory.
Skipper du Plessis and Anuj Rawat started the innings for Bangalore. Umesh Yadav was quick to make an early reply for KKR, dismissing Rawat. RCB stood at 1/1.
Tim Southee joined the party, bagging the wicket of Faf du Plessis. The bowling duo of Yadav-Southee added pressure on RCB as they required 7 runs off 6 balls.
Dinesh Karthik hit a six and four in succession off Andre Russell's ball to secure the victory for Bangalore. They won by 3 wickets against KKR.
Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling figure of 4/20 was crucial for RCB. The Sri Lankan was the Player of the Match.
