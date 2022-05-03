TATA IPL 2022: Rinku Singh Shines For KKR In Vital 7-Wicket Victory Against RR
Rinku Singh came in big for the Kolkata Knight Riders with an unbeaten knock of 42 runs to help them beat the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for KKR and decided to bowl first. Umesh Yadav displayed his fine form yet again, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal early. Sanju Samson continued with Jos Buttler.
Buttler soon lost his wicket to Tim Southee. But the Rajasthan captain guarded his wicket to complete his half-century before getting out at 54 by Shivam Mavi.
Rajasthan soon lost the wickets of Karun Nair and Riyan Parag. Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten at 27 to help RR finish the 20 overs at 152/5.
KKR's opening duo of Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith faced an early setback after Finch got clean bowled by Kuldeep Sen. Indrajith soon got dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.
Captain Iyer continued the run-chase with Nitish Rana, rebuilding the innings for KKR. The duo soon completed their 50-run stand. Iyer was dismissed at 34 by Trent Boult.
Rana continued his innings alongside Rinku Singh. Both the batsmen remained unbeaten at 48 and 42 respectively to help KKR complete the run-chase and beat RR by 7 wickets.
For his unbeaten 42-run knock, Rinku Singh was announced as the Player of the Match.
