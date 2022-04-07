TATA IPL 2022 Match 14: Pat Cummins Fires KKR To Victory By 5 Wickets Against MI
Pat Cummins' record matching 14-ball half-century fires Kolkata Knight Riders to stop Mumbai Indians earn their first victory with a victory by five wickets.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for KKR and decided to bowl first. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened MI's innings.
Umesh Yadav continued his fine spell to make an early breakthrough for KKR, dismissing the Mumbai captain at 3. Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy later dismissed Dewald Brewis and Kishan.
Suryakumar Yadav came big against his former team, helping Mumbai with his 52-runs knock. Cummins later sent him back to the pavilion at 52.
Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten to help Mumbai finish their 20 overs at 161/4. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer began the run chase for Kolkata.
But the Knight Riders started losing wickets. They stood at 101/5 before Pat Cummins took charge with a record-matching 50-runs knock off 14 balls to match KL Rahul's record.
Iyer supported Cummins with an unbeaten knock of 50 runs to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets.
For his record-matching performance with the bat, Pat Cummins was awarded the Player of the Match. Troubles continue for MI as they are yet to win a match this season.
