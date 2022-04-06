Tiger Woods Set To Play At Augusta Masters A Year After Life-Threatening Accident
Golfer Tiger Woods has announced that he would be playing at the The Masters in Augusta, 14 months after being in a life-threatening car crash.
At a press conference, Woods said, "As of right now, I am going to play." The 15-time Major winner will play nine holes on Wednesday.
Woods is hunting Jack Nicklaus' all-time record of 18 Major titles having won 15 so far. A victory at Augusta will also see Woods equal Nicklaus' record of six Masters title.
Woods was involved in a serious crash in 2021 when his car flipped over in Los Angeles while he was driving over 80mph. The golfer said he could have died in the crash.
After a turbulent decade where he was beset with personal controversies, Woods won his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019, 11 years after his last one.